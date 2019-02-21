Currencies: Dollar ekes out small gain despite weaker-than-expected data, Aussie dollar gets jerked around trade news

The U.S. dollar manages to climb slightly higher on Thursday despite weaker-than-expected economic data, after the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes a day earlier failed to put another dovish damper on market sentiment.
