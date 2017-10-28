Currencies: Dollar enjoys best weekly gain of 2017

The U.S. dollar books the best weekly gain of 2017 after the currency rallied on the back of a brightening outlook for tax cuts, better-than-expected third quarter GDP data and a dovish take on actions a day earlier by the European Central Bank.
