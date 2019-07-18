Currencies: Dollar index falls below 200-day moving average as Fed officials argue for quick action on signs of distress

The U.S. dollar wasn’t immune to remarks by New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, with a closely watched index testing its 200-day moving average after he argued the Fed’s limited capacity for easing means it should cut rates at the first sign of trouble.
