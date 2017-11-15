Currencies: Dollar trims losses in ‘delayed reaction’ to economic data

The U.S. dollar pared its losses against rivals such as the euro during Wednesday’s trading session, as what one analyst described as a “delayed reaction” to economic data earlier in the morning provided support.
