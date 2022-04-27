The pressure on the euro and British pound continued on Wednesday, with Russia’s cutting off natural-gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria further fanning worries about economic growth.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: Euro and pound touch new lows after Russia cuts off energy supplies to Poland and Bulgaria - April 27, 2022
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures hint at rebound for Wall Street, with Microsoft, Alphabet earnings in focus - April 27, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: GlaxoSmithKline earnings, revenue beat expectations - April 27, 2022