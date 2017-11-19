The euro fell on Monday in Asia after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s efforts to form a government in Germany collapsed overnight, leaving the eurozone’s largest economy in political limbo almost two months after its general election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: Euro plummets as uncertainty in Germany rattles markets - November 19, 2017
- Asia Markets: Euro slides, dragging down Asian stock markets - November 19, 2017
- Why the U.S. should — but won’t — eliminate cheap booze like Scotland did - November 19, 2017