Turkey’s central bank delivers an expected rate hike, winning praise for what economists described as an important step toward restoring monetary policy credibility as the country teeters on the brink of a balance of payments crisis.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: Lira soars as Turkey’s central bank wins praise for step toward restoring ‘credibility’ - November 19, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Walmart says shoppers are making fewer trips but spending more on bigger baskets - November 19, 2020
- : Markets sleepwalk toward the end of Brexit talks - November 19, 2020