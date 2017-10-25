Currencies: Mexican peso rallies as Banxico boosts dollar hedges

The U.S. dollar registered a sharp drop against the Mexican peso early on Wednesday, after the Bank of Mexico said it would up its hedges against the U.S. currency due to market volatility.
