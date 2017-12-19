Currencies: U.S. dollar index falls ahead of House tax vote

The U.S. dollar puts in a mixed performance versus major rivals, leaving a leading index slightly lower, as traders await votes by the House and Senate on tax-cut legislation that’s expected to win approval.
