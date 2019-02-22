The U.S. dollar is on track to end the week in negative territory on Friday amid statements from U.S. officials including President Donald Trump that indicated positivity on the trade front.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil ends at a nearly 3 1/2-month high - February 22, 2019
- Currencies: U.S. dollar to end week lower as optimism on China trade deal grows - February 22, 2019
- Emerging Markets Report: Investors see Brazil’s Bolsonaro facing key test on pension reforms as ‘political risk’ rises - February 22, 2019