The Japanese yen surges to a seven-month high as traders bet the Bank of Japan will finally give up on ultraloose monetary policy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Currencies: Why the Bank of Japan is the ‘hottest story in town’ for traders - January 16, 2023
- : Inflation is easing, but some grocery prices are expected to soar in 2023 — including one whose price rose nearly 60% over the past year - January 16, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Electric vehicles made up 10% of all new cars sold last year - January 16, 2023