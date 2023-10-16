CVS Health Corp. CVS said Monday its chief financial officer, Shawn Guertin, is taking a leave of absence due to family health reasons. The drug store chain said Thomas F. Cowhey, SVP of corporate finance, would become interim CFO. The company said Mike Pykoza, CEO of Oak Street Health, has been named interim president of health services. Cowhey joined the company in February of 2022, after serving as CFO of Surgery Partners Inc. The executive has also done stints at Aetna. CVS’s stock was up 1.2% premarket but has fallen 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 12.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

