CVS Health said Thursday its board has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend to 60.5 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 20. Shares were down 1% premarket, but are down 2.4% in the year through Wednesday’s close, while the S&P 500 has fallen 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

