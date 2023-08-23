CVS Health Corp. CVS said Wednesday that it has launched a new subsidiary that will work directly with drugmakers to co-produce and commercialize biosimilars. The subsidiary, Cordavis, has contracted with Novartis AG’s NVS Sandoz unit to commercialize a biosimilar for AbbVie Inc.’s ABBVHumira, CVS said in a release. The price of that biosimilar, Hyrimoz, will be more than 80% lower than Humira’s list price, CVS said. “Biosimilars are crucial to creating competition and reducing costs for specialty pharmaceuticals where drug prices are rising the fastest,” Prem Shah, CVS’s chief pharmacy officer, said in a statement. CVS stock was down 1% Wednesday and has dropped 28.8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

