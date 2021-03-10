CVS locations in Target stores will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations

Target Corp. announced Wednesday that more than 600 stores with CVS Health Corp. locations will administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Target and CVS have already partnered for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccinations. The retailer will also make fitting rooms available for appointments. Target provides pay and Lyft transportation in order for employees to be vaccinated. Target stock has gained 65.4% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 34.5% for the period.

