CVS Health Corp. stock CVS is up fractionally in premarket trades Wednesday after the company said it plans to reiterate its financial targets for 2023 ahead of an investor meeting. CVS said it continues to expect adjusted 2023 profit of $8.50 to $8.70 a share, compared to the FactSet data estimate of $8.62 a share. “We continue to expect that medical costs will remain in-line with our pricing expectations,” CVS said in a filing. “We also continue to expect slightly more than 50% of full-year earnings in the second half of 2023, with third quarter earnings modestly higher than fourth quarter earnings.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

