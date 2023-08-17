CVS Health Corp. CVS stock was down 5.3% in premarket trades on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Blue Shield of California is dropping CVS Health’s Caremark as its pharmacy-benefit manager. The nonprofit health plan with nearly 5 million members will instead weave together a patchwork of companies including Amazon.com’s AMZN home drug delivery service, retail pharmacies and the Mark Cuban-backed Cost Plus Drug Co. to access low-cost medications. Abarca Health LLC will process drug claims. Blue Shield told the newspaper it’s pursuing a simple net price structure aimed at removing hidden fees and rebates. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

