Shares of CXApp Inc. CXAI skyrocketed 138.6% toward a record high in premarket trading Friday, a day after it blasted higher by 345.6%. Trading volume was 7.1 million shares, already more than the full-day average of 6.1 million shares, following Thursday’s record volume of 163.8 million shares. The workplace experience platform, which helps employees navigate the hybrid workplace, has not released a press release since after the March 14 close, when it said the merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) KINS Technology Group Inc. was completed. The stock had tumbled 83.9% since the merger closed through Wednesday, before the latest surge began. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment or information.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

