CyberOptics’ stock set to fall after sales warnings given chip demand slowdown, trade uncertainy

Shares of CyberOptics Corp. were indicated down nearly 3% in premarket trading Tuesday after the 3D sensing technology company used by semiconductor makers lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook, and provided a downbeat third-quarter outlook, citing the “industry-wide slowdown” in demand for chip capital equipment and continued uncertainty in the global trade environment. The company now expects second-quarter sales of $15.0 million to $15.2 million, compared with previous guidance of $15.0 million to $16.5 million and below the FactSet consensus of $15.7 million. For the quarter ending Sept. 30, the company expects sales of $12.0 million to $13.5 million, well below the FactSet consensus of $17.6 million, given the weakness in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor markets. CyberOptics said it expects “sluggish market conditions to persist in the fourth quarter of 2019 before strengthening in early 2020.” The stock has gained 1.5% year to date through Monday, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has rallied 29.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 14.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story