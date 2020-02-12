CyrusOne shares rally 8% on reports it has hired bankers after getting M&A interest

Shares of data center operator CyrusOne Inc. rose about 8% Wednesday, on reports that the company has hired bankers after receiving M&A interest. The reports come after Bloomberg in August said the company was exploring a sale, a move the company denied on its third-quarter earnings call. Wells Fargo said it expects the company is willing to sell, but is waiting for the right price. Analysts led by Eric Luebchow said they wrote last year that a going-private deal would make sense, as private infrastructure funds have been paying up for hyperscale assets in recent years and have plenty of capital to put to work. They also wrote that a private investor could lever the company up and expand into international markets more aggressively. “Last year, we thought CONE could potentially sell in the $85-90 range, and our understanding is that potential acquirers could not meet that target,” the analysts wrote. “Given CONE’s recent commentary that U.S. hyperscale demand remains muted, we believe a more appropriate range for a potential take-private scenario would be ~$75-80/share (which would be ~19.6-20.5x our 2020E EBITDA). ” They added that Chief Executive Gary Wojtaszek had discussed with them the merits of being a private company. Shares have gained 24% in the last 12 months, matching the S&P 500’s gains. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story