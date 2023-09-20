D.R. Horton Inc. DHI said late Wednesday that Paul J. Romanowski has been promoted to chief executive, effective Oct. 1. At that time, current CEO David V. Auld will transition to being the board’s vice chair. Auld has been the company’s president and CEO since October 2014, and “has led the company to significant growth in revenues, market share, earnings, cash-flow generation and returns to shareholders,” D.R. Horton said. Romanowski was named co-chief operating officer in October 2021. Shares of D.R. Horton dropped 0.2% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

