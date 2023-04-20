Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. DHI leapt 1.8% toward a 15-month high in premarket trading Thursday, after the homebuilder reported big fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beats as demand improved during the quarter despite higher mortgage rates. Net income for the quarter to March 31 fell to $942.2 million, or $2.73 a share, from $1.44 billion, or $4.03 a share, in the year-ago quarter, but that was well above the FactSet consensus of $1.93. Revenue declined 0.3% to $7.97 billion, but was well above the FactSet consensus of $6.45 billion. Net sales orders fell 5% to 23,142 homes while the value of orders dropped 11% to $8.6 billion, but that beat expectations for orders of 19,792 and value of $7.14 billion. Pre-tax profit margin contracted to 15.6% from 23.5%, due to a 7.3% decline in home sales gross margin and a 0.5% increase in homebuilding expense as a percent of revenue. For the full fiscal year, the company expects revenue of $31.5 billion to $33.0 billion, above the FactSet consensus $28.4 billion. The stock has rallied 14.3% year to date through Wednesday, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction exchange-traded fund ITB has run up 20.3% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

