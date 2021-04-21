The publisher of one of the world’s most popular news sites is suing Google and its parent company, Alphabet, alleging that the internet giant manipulates search engine results as punishment and abuses its dominance over the online advertising market.
- The Ratings Game: It’s time to buy Norwegian Cruise’s stock, says Goldman Sachs - April 21, 2021
- : Biden administration extends free school lunches for kids until June 2022 - April 21, 2021
- : Daily Mail publisher accuses Google of manipulating search engine results and ‘rigging’ online ad auctions - April 21, 2021