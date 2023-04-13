Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the National Football League’s Washington Commanders team, ending a 24-year reign, according to media reports Wednesday. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris, NBA legend Magic Johnson, and billionaire Mitchell Rales are part of a group that have reached a $6 billion agreement in principle with Snyder, according to Sportico.Back in 1999, Snyder acquired the then-Redskins for $800 million, a record at the time. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
