Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk will pause all its container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice and send them on a detour around Africa, following an attack on one of its vessels and rising risks to the merchant fleet in the area posed by Houthi militants, Reuters and Bloomberg reported on Friday.
