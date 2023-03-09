Danny Werfel, President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Internal Revenue Service, was confirmed by the Senate in a 54 to 42 vote on Thursday. Werfel was nominated by Biden in November, and will be in charge of spending an $80 billion funding boost for the agency. Werfel served as the IRS’s acting commissioner for less than a year in 2013, and replaces Charles Rettig, the commissioner appointed by the Trump administration. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
