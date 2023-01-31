Shares in cybersecurity firm Darktrace fell as much as 7% in Tuesday London trading after short seller Quintessential Capital Management put out a report explaining its newly disclosed short position.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Shutterstock raises quarterly dividend by 13% to 27 cents a share - January 31, 2023
- : Pfizer tops profit expectations but gives downbeat outlook, as COVID product sales set to tumble - January 31, 2023
- General Motors shares climb as automaker posts upbeat earnings outlook - January 31, 2023