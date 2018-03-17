Data firm tied to Trump campaign harvested data from millions of Facebook users: report

Cambridge Analytica, a data firm tied to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, harvested data from 50 million Facebook users, the New York Times and the Observer of London report.
