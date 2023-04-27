Shares of Datadog Inc. were poised to extend their recent rally after Amazon.com Inc. posted earnings that showed slightly better-than-expected sales for its AWS cloud-computing unit. Datadog’s stock was up 8% in Thursday’s after-hours trading. It gained 1.4% in Thursday’s regular session and rocketed 10.5% in Wednesday trading after Microsoft Corp. offered upbeat commentary about its Azure cloud-computing business that an analyst said was a positive signal for Datadog. The company’s “growth prospects are linked to hyperscalers fortunes (especially AWS),” Bernstein’s Peter Weed wrote Wednesday of Datadog, which makes monitoring and analytics software. He previously wrote that “Datadog gets used to monitor across all clouds” but that the company’s “natural fit is cloud-first customer architectures, and we believe AWS remains the disproportionate leader in this specific architecture choice.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

