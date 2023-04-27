Shares of Datadog Inc. initially surged in after-hours trading Thursday after Amazon.com Inc.’s earnings showed slightly better-than-expected sales for its AWS cloud-computing unit, but they turned around after Amazon disclosed a further cloud slowdown on its earnings call. Datadog’s stock was recently down 4% in Thursday’s after-hours trading. It gained 1.4% in Thursday’s regular session and rocketed 10.5% in Wednesday trading after Microsoft Corp. offered upbeat commentary about its Azure cloud-computing business that an analyst said was a positive signal for Datadog. The company’s “growth prospects are linked to hyperscalers fortunes (especially AWS),” Bernstein’s Peter Weed wrote Wednesday of Datadog, which makes monitoring and analytics software. He previously wrote that “Datadog gets used to monitor across all clouds” but that the company’s “natural fit is cloud-first customer architectures, and we believe AWS remains the disproportionate leader in this specific architecture choice.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

