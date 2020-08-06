Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Datadog stock tanks 12% despite company’s Q2 beat

Datadog stock tanks 12% despite company’s Q2 beat

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 22 mins ago

Shares of Datadog Inc. fell more than 12% in the extended session Thursday after cloud monitoring software company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations and said its customers are under “business pressures” due to the pandemic. Datadog said it earned $284,000, or breakeven, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss of $3.95 million, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 5 cents a share, versus an adjusted loss of 7 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose 68% to $140 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted profit of 1 cent on sales of $135 million. “While the current macro environment has caused business pressures for our customers, we expect it to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration over the long-term,” Chief Executive Olivier Pomel said in a statement. “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities to position for the long-term, including rapid product innovation and expansion of our go-to-market.” Datadog, which had an initial public offering in August 2019, said it expects third-quarter revenue between $143 million and $145 million, and an adjusted EPS between breakeven and 1 cent. For the full year, the company called for revenue between $566 million and $572 million, and adjusted EPS between 11 cents and 13 cents. Datadog stock ended the regular session down nearly 5%. The shares have nearly doubled in the past three months. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.