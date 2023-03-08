Datadog’s software suffered an outage after midnight Wednesday. The company was still attempting to correct the issues 12 hours later as its stock declined.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Datadog’s software is down — and so is its stock - March 8, 2023
- : ‘Norfolk Southern will pay for the harm it has caused’ in Ohio derailment, says GOP senator - March 8, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks extend losses as Fed’s Powell says ‘no decision’ has been made on size of March interest rate rise - March 8, 2023