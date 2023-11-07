Datadog Inc. shares DDOG were roaring 24% higher in premarket action Tuesday after the software company, which makes tools for monitoring infrastructure and application performance, showed upside with its latest quarterly results and delivered a better-than-expected forecast. The company racked up third-quarter net income of $22.6 million, or 6 cents a share, whereas it posted a net loss of $26.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, Datadog earned 45 cents a share, far ahead of the 34-cent FactSet consensus. Revenue came in at $547.5 million, up from $436.5 million a year before and ahead of the $524.7 million that analysts were projecting. For the fourth quarter, Datadog anticipates $564 million to $568 million in revenue along with 42 cents to 44 cents in adjusted earnings per share. Analysts were looking for $545 million and 35 cents, respectively. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

