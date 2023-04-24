Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY said Monday its board has authorized an additional $200 million share buyback program. The program is authorized through the end of fiscal 2023, the entertainment and dining venues operator said in a regulatory filing. The stock was down 1.4% premarket and has fallen 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

