Dave & Buster’s shares rise on earnings beat

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant and entertainment chain’s third-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates. Dave & Buster’s shares rose 4.7% to $55.38 after hours. The company reported third-quarter net income of $12.2 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with $10.8 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $250 million from $228.6 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 24 cents a share on revenue of $255.7 million. For the year, Dave and Buster’s estimates revenue of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.17 billion.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story