Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. fell around 7% in the extended session Tuesday despite a beat for the restaurant and entertainment chain’s third-quarter results. Dave & Buster’s earned $1.9 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $10.6 million, or 21 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue rose 51% to $481.2 million, a record for the company, it said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 2 cents a share on sales of $471 million. Shares of Dave & Buster’s ended the regular trading day down 2.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

