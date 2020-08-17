DaVita launches $1 billion stock buyback offer

Shares of DaVita Inc. rallied 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the kidney services provider said it has launched a tender to buy back up $1 billion worth of its stock. The company said it will pay no less than $77 a share and not more than $88 a share for it stock, which closed Friday at $82.17. At Friday’s closing price, a $1 billion buyback could represent about 12.2 million shares, or about 10% of the shares outstanding. DaVita said it expects to fund the share repurchases with cash on hand and if necessary, borrowing under its current undrawn $1 billion revolving line of credit. The stock has gained 9.5% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

