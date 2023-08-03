DaVita Inc. DVA shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the dialysis center company topped Wall Street estimates, and hiked its forecast for the year. DaVita shares rose as much as 5% after hours, following a 0.4% decline in the regular session to close at $101.56. The company reported second-quarter net income of $178.7 million, or $1.91 a share, compared with $224.8 million, or $2.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $2.08 a share, compared with $2.30 a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $3 billion from $2.93 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $1.71 a share on revenue of $2.95 billion. Also, DaVita hiked its earnings forecast for the year to a range of $7 to $7.80 a share, from a previous range of $6.20 to $7.30 a share. Analysts estimate $6.79 a share.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story