German stocks climbed on Friday after U.S. tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet posted strong quarterly earnings and an ECB survey showed Euro zone consumers lowered their expectation for inflation over the next 12 months in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- DAX Climbs Ahead Of Key US Inflation Data - April 26, 2024
- European Shares Seeking Rebound With Tech Earnings In Focus - April 26, 2024
- European Stocks Close Lower As Investors React To Earnings, Economic Data - April 25, 2024