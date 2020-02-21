DAX Cuts Early Losses After Upbeat Data

German stocks cut early losses to trade on a flat note Friday after Markit’s German Manufacturing PMI for February beat estimates with a score of 47.8 points, far above 44.8 expected and 45.3 recorded in January. That’s the highest level in 13 months.
