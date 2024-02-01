German stocks traded slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested the Fed rate decision and awaited the release of eurozone inflation data as well as the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy decision.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- DAX Dips Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data - February 1, 2024
- European Shares To Drift Lower In Cautious Trade; BOE Meeting Eyed - February 1, 2024
- Major European Markets Close Lower Ahead Of Fed Policy Announcement - January 31, 2024