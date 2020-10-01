DAX Edges Up On Stimulus Hopes

German stocks edged higher on Thursday after U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations and the latest PMI data pointed to a gradual recovery in Europe’s largest economy.
