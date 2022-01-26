German stocks rose on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day for clues on the timing of interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening in the face of surging inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Extends Gains Ahead Of Fed Meeting - January 26, 2022
- CAC 40 Rallies Ahead Of Fed Decision - January 26, 2022
- DAX Extends Recovery Ahead Of Fed Update - January 26, 2022