The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse edged lower on Tuesday as markets wait for the onset of the earnings season. Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and ECB next week. Less-than-expected GDP readings from China also swayed sentiment for the oil and metals stocks.
