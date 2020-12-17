DAX Rallies On Stimulus Optimism

German stocks rallied on Thursday after European Union lawmakers approved the bloc’s 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) stimulus package and the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to supporting the nation’s economic recovery through accommodative monetary policy.
