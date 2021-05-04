In testimony that revealed the inner workings of the dysfunctional relationship between Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc., a key point of contention emerged: Epic’s internal timeline of lawsuits against Apple and Google, as well as the introduction of a so-called hot-fix version of the popular game “Fortnite,” allowing Epic to bypass app stores from Apple and Google.
- : Facebook’s internal ‘supreme court’ to decide Wednesday whether to reinstate Trump’s account - May 4, 2021
- : Day 2 of Apple-Epic trial offers peek into developers’ troubles with App Store - May 4, 2021
- The Fed: Fed’s Kaplan, in interview, says it’s time to open discussion on tapping brakes on central-bank support for economy - May 4, 2021