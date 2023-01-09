Shares of Day One Pharmaceuticals Inc. DAWN jumped 21% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared positive data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for its glioma treatment. Glioma is the most common type of brain tumor in children. The study is assessing tovorafenib; so far, the drug has produced an overall response rate in 64% of participants. Day One said it plans to begin the Food and Drug Administration approval process in the first half of this year. The company’s stock has declined 33.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 17.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

