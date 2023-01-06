DCP Midstream LP DCP stock rose 5.4% in premarket trades on Friday after its corporate parent Phillips 66 PSX said it would pay $41.75 per common unit to increase its stake in the pipeline partnership to 86.8%. The deal is valued at about $3.8 billion. Phillips 66 said the transaction is expected to generate $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Phillips 66. Phillips 66 also expects to “capture operational and commercial synergies” valued at $300 million or more by integrating DCP Midstream into its existing midstream business. Shares of Phillips 66 dipped 0.9% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

