Deadly typhoon barrels toward Japan on election day

A powerful typhoon was expected to make landfall in Japan overnight Sunday, triggering a warning for tens of thousands to evacuate, according to media reports. The Category 4 storm was south of Japan, moving northeast, and has already killed two and injured many more, according to Reuters, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency and Kyodo news agency. The storm is expected to weaken to a Category 2 when it lands near Tokyo early Monday, the report said. See also: Japan’s Abe set for landslide win in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, polls show

