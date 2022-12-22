Senators have struck a deal to vote on the year-end, $1.7 trillion spending bill, Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Thursday morning. The measure hit a snag over immigration late Wednesday. Passage in the Senate would set up a House vote, as lawmakers race to avert a shutdown after midnight Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story